Fact file: Pompey triallist Jonathan Douglas

Jonathan Douglas is currently on trial at Pompey and featured in the reserves’ 1-1 draw with Leicester under-23s last night.

Here’s all you need to know about the midfielder...

1. Born in Monaghan, Ireland on November 22, 1981, Douglas started his career at Monaghan United.

2. He underwent a trial at Celtic but moved to Blackburn Rovers during the 2000-01 season.

Douglas made his debut for Rovers against West Ham in the League Cup on October 31, 2000.

3. He had loans spells at Chesterfield and Blackpool, before being recalled by boss Graeme Souness to bolster Blackburn’s Premier League relegation fight during the 2003-04 campaign.

Douglas successfully helped his side avoid the drop, with Rovers finishing 15th.

His maiden goal for the Ewood Park outfit was a crashing 49th-minute volley in Blackburn’s 4-3 win at Fulham.

5. However, the Irishman fell down the pecking order after Mark Hughes took the helm at Rovers in 2004 and he was loaned out to Championship side Gillingham.

6. Douglas then moved to Leeds on a season-long loan in August 2005. He was a regular at Elland Road, making 47 appearances and scoring five goals that term, but the Whites were beaten 3-0 by Watford in the Championship play-off final.

7. He completed a permanent switch to Leeds in August 2006 on a three-year contract. The central midfielder remained at Elland Road until he was released in 2009, making 172 appearances and scoring nine goals in total.

8. Douglas then signed for Swindon in League One on a two-year deal. The Robins reached the play-off final in his maiden campaign at the County Ground but he suffered heartbreak yet again as Swindon were beaten 1-0 by Kenny Jackett’s Millwall at Wembley.

9. The combative talent departed for Brentford in 2011 and played a key role in the Bees’ promotion into the Championship in the 2013-14 campaign. Douglas then almost achieved back-to-back promotions with Brentford but they were defeated by Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

10. Douglas joined Ipswich in August 2015 on a free transfer. He appeared 62 times for the Tractor Boys but was released last summer.

11. Earlier this season, Douglas underwent an unsuccessful trial at League Two outfit Luton Town.

12. He was capped eight times for the Republic of Ireland between 2004 and 2007. Douglas’ international debut came in a 0-0 draw against Poland on April 28, 2004 when he replaced Gary Doherty on 80 minutes.