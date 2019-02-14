Have your say

Kenny Jackett has welcomed Neil Sillett’s return to Pompey.

Sillett is set to be confirmed as Dave Wright’s successor, after the head of academy recruitment and performance was poached by Brighton in October.

Neil Sillett is making a return to Fratton Park.

That means a return to the club he was a popular figure with in the 90s, when he served as head physio.

Jackett is pleased the club have been able to recruit someone with Sillett’s contacts in the game.

He has picked up a wealth of experience after also working at Derby, operating as an agent and taking on roles in Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and more recently working with Aston Villa.

Jackett feels the Purbrook-based man also has the local knowledge needed to work in the academy role.

The Pompey boss spoke of his pleasure at Sillett’s appointment.

He said: ‘Neil Sillett has been in for a couple of weeks now.

‘I’m very pleased about that, Neil is someone I know and have met on several occasions.

‘He’s a very good addition and has a lot of experience, but mainly for the youth recruitment role he has a lot of contacts.

‘He knows the Portsmouth area being local, but has a lot of contacts in the football world.

‘That can only be a help to recruit players which, for our youth department, is his job.’