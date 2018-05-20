Familiar Pompey faces dreaming of Wembley glory

Have your say

Pompey's season may be over - but there's plenty of familiar faces still dreaming of glory.

After nine days of drama the identities of the sides who will contest the play-off finals have been confirmed.

And that means a host of former Blues players are hoping to secure promotion at Wembley.

A trio of former Pompey players are part of Rotherham's bid to make the Championship when they face Shrewsbury a week today.

Michael Smith, Joe Mattock and Ryan Williams were all starters as the Millers triumphed over Scunthorpe on Wednesday.

The much-maligned Smith departed in 2016 after 10 goals in 37 appearances.

Australian Williams came through the ranks before being sold to Fulham in 2012 with Pompey in financial difficulties, while Mattock spent seven games on loan under Michael Appleton in the 2011-12 season.

In League Two, Jayden Stockley fired Exeter to the final with a goal in the 3-1 success over Lincoln - his 25th of the season.

Stockley will face a host of players who featured under Paul Cook as they go up against Coventry.

Title-winning skipper Michael Doyle wears the armband for the Sky Blues with Marc McNulty grabbing a couple of goals across the two-leg victory over Notts County to take his season's total to 28.

Former loanee Dominic Hyam, who never made an appearance, is a likely starter with academy graduate keeper Liam O'Brien on the bench for Mark Robins' team.

One player who misses out at Wembley is former defender Tom Davies.

Davies has been handed a retrospective three-game ban for a stamp on another ex-Pompey defender - Richard Duffy - in the first leg of his side's semi-final against the Magpies.