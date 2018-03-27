Fans back Pompey to seal play-off spot

Pompey fans are backing their team to make this season’s League One play-offs.

That’s the verdict from our News poll, when we asked the Fratton faithful whether a top-six position was possible?

Talk of a late play-off surge gained momentum again after the Blues’ televised 3-0 victory over Oxford on Sunday.

The win was Pompey’s first at Fratton Park since the turn of the year and only their fourth overall in 2018.

Yet they remain within touching distance of the top six, with victory over the U’s seeing them move up to eighth in the table and two points behind Peterborough, who sit sixth.

That led us at The News to wonder whether promotion remains a realistic goal for Kenny Jackett’s side.

And when we put it with the fans, the majority believed it was.

It was close, but 53 per cent of those who took part said the Blues would make the play-offs.

That left 47 per cent thinking the momentum the side had gained following back-to-back wins over Oldham and Oxford was too, little too late.

Here’s some of the supporters’ comments, too, that accompanied our vote on portsmouth.co.uk.

Doug McFlug

Of course it is possible and we don’t have to play well to win – as we have seen many times.

Teresa Moor

If we play as a team like Sunday we have a chance, but if we play like vs Blackpool and Gillingham no way can we do it.

I’m a glass-half-full-type so I say yes, let’s do it this year, because with the likes of Sunderland and possibly Birmingham coming down next year it will be a harder league to get out of, so let’s push on like we did at the end of last season.

Kenny Jacketts Coat

Ready or not, if it’s within touching distance, lets have a go. Stranger things have happened.

Peter Walsh

Reaching the play-offs would be a brilliant effort by the team – and one we are quite capable of achieving.

Cue all the dismal johnnies who say we don’t want promotion this season!

Shawn Woodward

No, too many hard games v sides chasing top 3.

Peter Walsh

That’s what makes it possible – beat them and we have a real chance.