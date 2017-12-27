Fans debate if Pompey can finish in the play-offs

The Pompey dressing room have belief they can finish in the play-offs.

Kenny Jackett’s troops’ 2-1 defeat of AFC Wimbledon on Boxing Day moved the Blues back up to seventh in the League One table, with only goal difference keeping them out the top six.

Although consolidation was the main objective for most in August, Pompey have shown they’re capable to flexing their muscles at the top end of the division.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News we asked the Fratton faithful if a play-off spot should be the realistic aim this term.

Here’s what they had to say...

Marlon Neil

Bring a couple of decent players in and it’s possible.

To be honest, I think the current squad is just outside the play offs

Adrian Thompson

Yes! My money was put on finishing season in a play off place back in July.

We’ve been winning games whilst not at our best, with a few players injured - making our position very respectable.

Fit squad, plus a couple of quality additions in January will see us achieve play-offs.

AP McPaps

Level on points with the team in 6th place. The question should be ‘can we pull off second place?’

Shaun Essery

Got to sort our away form out and if we can why not!!

Dan Knight

We definitely can however would rather not this year to be honest!

Strengthen in the summer on top of what we already have and we will be in a better position for the Championship.

Tony Hewitt

If we are within ten points of third place by January I think we can definitely make the play-offs and I think the sooner we go up the better.

Yes we would have to reinforce the squad to suit the championship but we would have to do that regardless.

Stability in that league is key.

Andy Skelton

No...we’re not ready yet. We’re a decent mid table side at best – if we do make the play-offs and go up then prepare for a rough season struggling in the Championship.

Antoni Maxwell

Sometimes it’s good to stabilise, settle and rebuild before going up straight through two leagues. Remember none of this actual team is Kenny’s.

Still being in the Championship would be class but I would be happy with finishing this season in the top 10.

Steve Cornell-Davis

There’s always a chance but I don’t think we will to be honest. Although we drew at Wigan, we weren’t anywhere near promotion material at Blackburn or Shrewsbury, we looked a lower-half table side at best.

Whilst our defence looks reasonably solid, we don’t seem to have a killer instinct and need to start putting sides to the sword, scraping wins by one goal might get us up the table but we need to build on it to make us more cut throat.

What I do believe is that Fratton is becoming a fortress again, only seven goals conceded so far and eight wins is a good haul. I feel we are building a solid foundation for a strong outright promotion charge next season, I don’t feel we are ready right now.