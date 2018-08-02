Fans debate if Portsmouth should allow Conor Chaplin the new start he wants

Conor Chaplin wants a fresh start away from Pompey, Kenny Jackett admitted today.

The academy product is keen to depart the Blues during the transfer window and play regular first-team football.

Chaplin has become frustrated with the lack of opportunities he’s been handed at Fratton Park and his boss revealed the striker is ready for a new challenge.

Coventry were chasing Chaplin, although it was reported yesterday that manager Mark Robins has ended his interest in the marksman.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News, portsmouth.co.uk and via Twitter, fans have been debating if Pompey should allow Chaplin his move away from the south coast.

Here’s what they had to say…

Martyn Howting

I'd like to see him go on season-long loan to another League One side.

Only then can he really be evaluated.

I hope he comes good and tears up the Championship for us next season! PUP

Philip Carter

He's not craving a move. He just wants regular competitive games like every player wants.

Jackett and a few before thought the same not play him.

So please don't say he craves a move Kenny, you could

fix this by playing him for a few consecutive games and then say no, not for me.

Tia-milan Bowen

No don’t let Chaplin go!

Lorraine Wells

So fed up with this now. Never wanted to him to go anyway so let’s stop banging on about it and let football do the talking?

Greg‏ @WalkesThisWay

Well it's probably a manifestation of not being picked under Jackett or Cook in the last three seasons, possibly because he knows KJ wants to replace him, and general frustration of lack of game time. That's only my opinion.



@Salisbury1970

No surprise really! You can’t expect someone like Connor to sit on the bench for another season.

He’s a player with great potential that isn’t going to get it here at Pompey .



@ConnorPFC1997

While he’s still here and still a #Pompey player then give Conor what he wants regular football and play him up top on Saturday, bring in Evans to replace the injured Lowe, push Curtis out to the left and take Haunstrup out and put in Chaplin.

Have you read?

Clarke expected to remain at Fratton Park