Fans debate where Pompey need to strengthen

Pompey swooped early in this month’s transfer window to secure Wolves pair Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes on Wednesday.

Both loanees are fledging talents at Molineux who have made appearances in the Championship for the runaway league leaders this season.

Nevertheless, sports writer Will Rooney reckons the Blues still need three more new faces before the window closes – a centre midfielder, a centre-back and a right-back – to bolster Pompey’s promotion push.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk, the Fratton faithful have been debating how they’d like to see the Blues to strengthen in January.

Here’s what they had to say...

Tom Haustead

In addition to the positions in the article, another wide man wouldn’t hurt as he only really seems to fancy Evans, Kennedy and Lowe so another to give us two for each position would be ideal (even though we have Naismith, Bennett etc but he doesn’t seem to like them out wide)

I also think we could do with a striker who scores a reasonable amount of goals and most importantly is quick. It will give us something different from Hawkins and Pitman. I’m thinking a Conor Chaplin type but who is already at his peak. Players like that don’t come cheap of course so maybe another loan.

Also a goalie should anything happen to McGee. I think it is a big ask to bring in that many players so I guess it will be about prioritising.

George Andrew Slatcher

We defo need a new keeper for me. McGee lost us the game Monday he was terrible, need a new defensive midfielder. Liam Trotter looked good for Wimbledon strong and powerful, new striker in Craig Davies.

Adrian Gough

Striker, Creative midfielder & a left back.

Luke Ellis

I think McGee has had a great season so far but maybe complacency has crept into his game as he is a guaranteed starter.

I’d like to see another keeper come in and really push him. We certainly need another CM to replace Rose.

With Main gone and Kabamba out on loan again we also need a forward. RB is covered for me as we have Thompson, Evans will be back, Widdrington can play there as he did for the Hawks on occasions and we can also call back Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jake Meyers

At least a goal-scoring striker and a CDM to replace Rose. No need to waste wages on another keeper at the moment.

Michael Clifton

The biggest question mark for me...Is Donohue going to start playing in the position he was signed for ie centre midfield with Rose is out and now we have signed another left back?

That will go along way in saying weather we need another centre midfielder or not.

Other positions...

Pacey hardworking forward who can pull defenders about. Cover at right back.

Keeper I really don’t want us getting in a emergency keeper outside the window if anything happens to McGee as we have been down that route in the past and paid for it big time!

Plus Bass needs another loan spell playing football.

Also maybe another left back if Donohue goes into midfield and with our knee injury record with left backs so far this season we can never have enough!

Robi Lee

Maybe central midfield area and another striker who can score goals to ease the burden on Pitman!

What ever happens this season we have made giant strides very proud of manager & team so far pup

Phillip Harding ·

I think KJ has been given the green light to add to his numbers on the back of him getting Pompey into a play off position by January.

The team have earned there crack at promotion and I am happy that they are being backed by the powers that be for a promotion push.

Can we survive in the Championship? Of course we can, the fans will once again flock to Fratton Park, the T.V revenue will rise, sponsorship income will rise and once again the feel good factor will be back. Bring it on, we should be playing in the championship at the very least.

Well done to the players, backroom staff, management and owners for backing this promotion drive, lets grab this opertunity and get back to where we belong.

Ron Johnson

How about getting a pacey striker in a player who can run and get pass defenders.