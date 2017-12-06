Fans debate which brand they’d like as Pompey’s next kit supplier

Have your say

Mark Catlin has pledged Pompey have ‘learnt their lesson’ as they close in on a new kit supplier.

Sondico, the club’s current kit provider’s existing five-year deal is up at the end of the season.

And the Blues have been examining alternatives for more than a year – although Catlin refused to confirm if the subsidiary of Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct’s will be extended or not.

Sondico has proven unpopular with many Blues supporters, attracting criticism over quality and availability, while it currently manages the club’s shop.

After speaking to brands in Europe and America, the Fratton faithful have been debating on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk which brand they would like to see supply Pompey’s next kit if Sondico’s deal is not renewed.

Here’s what they had to say...

Ben Nicholas

Puma, New Balance, Adidas Nike or Umbro would be welcome.

Require quality. I refuse to buy Sondico kits as my last few have fallen apart.

Symon Howlett

The quality of the Sondico kits has been shocking.

Nike, Adidas or Umbro, Pompey need you

Dave Stevens

We have a great team running the club. I am sure what ever the outcome it will be in the best interest of the club and fans

Steve Woods

It’s good to see times are a changing at Fratton and surviving seems to becoming a memory rather than way of life

Daniel Edward Young

I trust Mark Catlin and his team to strike a deal with the best supplier for the club.

Good to see that the club is seeing the full term of the Sondico contract through.

Clubs often ditch suppliers halfway through when something else comes along.

it is nice to see things being done properly.

Daniel Andrews

Diadora or Lotto please, or New Balance

Phil Hayman

As long as it’s not Nike, they have the same template across the world

Michael Threader

It won’t happen but would love to see New Balance