Fans discuss Pompey’s play-off credentials

Pompey may need 74 points to finish in the League One play-off places this campaign.

That has been the average number of points accumulated by the team who has finished sixth in the past 10 seasons.

The Blues currently have 42 and, if the rule is to be followed, need 32 more with 18 games remaining this term.

Although Kenny Jackett’s side have collected just 13 points from 14 games on the road to date this season, they still have to visit the bottom five clubs in the division.

Meanwhile, tough fixtures against Shrewsbury on Saturday, Wigan, Blackburn and Charlton are all at Fortress Fratton where Pompey’s best form has been.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News we asked fans to get their crystal balls out and predict if the Blues will finish in the play-off places come May.

Here’s what they had to say...

Steven Murphy

Can’t see it this season. Maybe next year with some investment in players. Hope we won’t be in relegation places.

That’s the only thing concerning me. Losing games we should be running away with.

William Reid

No it’s not our year this time, we are not strong enough, some of the teams we have played this season tower above us.

Pete Roffey

Still possible, been unlucky with injuries to be fair,need a better keeper and another striker, keep the faith.

Ryan Cooper

I’m going to buck the trend here and say yes. I think we can still put a decent run together and get back into contention for a play off spot and then who knows.

But I wont be disappointed if we dont to be honest.

Tony Wilson

Don’t think we will make the play-offs, won’t be relegated but need to strengthen in the summer to plan ahead for the Championship .

The present squad is an average League One side at best.

Wayne Leonard Stamp

No we won’t make the play offs and a good thing too. I believe we are not ready for the play-offs and we are certainly not ready for Championship football, the owners and manager our doing everything correct why waste money on players to push for something that would have the potential of damaging the future progress of the club.

LG1 is the perfect league to improve the club’s facilities and maybe gain a meaningful promotion two or three seasons down the line when the club is ready to make a real challenge in the Championship similar to what we did in LG2.

Dave Stevens

Think we will just miss out on play-offs

John Saunders

Not a chance letting in late goals not strong enough

Danny Crawford

Top 10 finish play-offs out of reach