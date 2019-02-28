Have your say

Gareth Evans admitted he's frustrated he still hasn't signed a new Pompey deal.

But the fans' favourite is hoping his Fratton Park stay will be extended in the ‘next few days.’

Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans' current two-year contract comes to a close at the end of the season.

The forward is keen to remain on the south coast, though, previously telling The News he doesn’t want to play for any other club rather than the Blues.

Evans is currently in discussions to remain at Pompey – but an agreement has yet to be made.

The 30-year-old is optimistic a deal will be reached imminently so he can fully concentrate on Kenny Jackett’s side’s League One promotion push.

Evans said: 'There's no news. Hopefully I will have some news in the next few days.

'Hopefully I can get something signed and then concentrate on my football.

'It has been a frustrating experience if I am totally honest.

'But these things happen at the end of the day.

'It is part and parcel of football but hopefully it gets sorted in the next few days and I can just concentrate on my football.'

Evans was signed by Paul Cook in the summer of 2015 after an impressive trial period.

The former Fleetwood and Bradford talent played in key role when the Blues captured the League Two title two seasons ago.

This campaign, Evans has again been crucial for Pompey in their charge for the Championship and reaching the Checkatrade Trophy final.

He scored his 11th goal of the season as Jackett’s men booked their place at Wembley with a 3-0 victory over Bury on Tuesday.