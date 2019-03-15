Gareth Evans has extended his Pompey contract.

The fans’ favourite has signed a two-year deal to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.

Gareth Evans signs a new Pompey deal. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Evans moved to the Blues in 2015 by Paul Cook following a successful trial period.

He played a key role when Pompey captured the League Two title on the final day of the season two years ago.

And Evans has been integral during this campaign’s League One promotion push under Kenny Jackett, as well as helping his side reach the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The 30-year-old has captained the Blues when Brett Pitman hasn’t been in the team and has scored 12 goals in 45 appearances so far this campaign.

The former Fleetwood and Bradford midfielder had been in discussions to remain at Fratton Park for some time and admitted he was becoming frustrated not to have put pen to paper.

But Evans has now reached an agreement to remain on the south coast.

In total, he has featured 176 times for Pompey, netting 31 times.

Jack Whatmough and Craig MacGillivray have also signed fresh contracts this term.