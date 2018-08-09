Fans give their verdict on Pompey’s transfer window 

Have your say

The transfer window is shut and Pompey are unable to sign any more player permanently until it reopens in January.

There was no new arrivals or outgoings at Fratton Park on deadline day.

Pompey boss Kenny JAckett. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Despite Conor Chaplin being linked with a switch to Coventry, he remains a Blues player while Kenny Jackett did not capture the pacy striker he desired.

Nevertheless, Pompey did make seven signings this summer in Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Tom Naylor, Lee Brown, Craig MacGillivray, Anton Walkes and David Wheeler.

And the loan window is still open until August 31.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News, the Fratton faithful have been giving their verdict on Jackett's activity this summer.

Here's what they had to say...

Jake Meyers

Disappointing. Not sure a promotion push is mountable as it stands, fingers crossed we do something in the loan market.

Who's going to want to loan out a 15-20 goal scorer though?

Dean Searle

Leaves us a bit short to make a decent challenge as it stands...another narrow near miss for promotion is my prediction.

Jason Butcher

No panic. Still have until 31st August with the loan window.

Can loan in a striker, etc with a view to permanent transfer come January. Easy!

Anthony Knight

Another underwhelming transfer window passed... no midfielder or striker recruited... only loanees and nobodies available now

Aaron Grimble

Probably the only league 1 team to not invest in a striker.... only real positive is clarke staying. We must must must now play chaplin as Hawkins is shocking & we NEED pace!

Dave Watts

Not too sure much has changed from last season, Pitman seems to have problem linking up with another striker.

Craig Burrows

Was really hoping to sign another decent striker

Anthony Davies

Keeping Matt Clarke is the best business we did

Bill Hunter

We've had how long to identify targets and to negotiate their arrivals - and yet we failed to land a "pacy striker " as others have said who can fill BP boots when he's unavailable?