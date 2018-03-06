Fans’ groups have their say on Pompey’s play-off challenge

Kenny Jackett has set Pompey a 75-point target to reach the League One play-offs.

The manager admits the Blues will have to go on a storming run from now until the end of the campaign to clinch a top-six spot.

In response, we spoke to a trio of Pompey fans’ groups to get their verdict on the chances of Jackett’s troops netting 26 points from their remaining 11 games...

• Del Pulley – Chairman of Chichester Pompey Supporters Club

I think we’ll be lucky if we get 55 points!

This year we have taken six points off the bottom two and we’re getting steamrolled at the moment.

We’re not going to get 75 points. There are too many injuries in key areas. Pompey didn’t have that last season when they went on the run to capture the League Two title.

Last term, the team were underperforming for most of it. This season, I think the Blues have been overperforming.

They went on that run and got into the play-offs in December and then the expectations were raised.

In my eyes, we’re a mid-table team at best but because the league is so tight we got into the top six for a little while.

We’re not play-off contenders – nowhere near.

Consolidation is a great thing this season, however.

The Eisners didn’t come in until August and they weren’t going to put money in before that.

We’ll have to see what the summer brings but, as it stands, if we finish 15th or 16th I’ll be more than happy.

A lot of fans would have taken finishing around 10th at the start of the season.

• Roy Gregory – Chairman of Portsmouth Supporters Club, Central Branch

It’s great the manager is remaining positive and wants to keep the team motivated to reach the play-offs.

But I think it is tall order. Our squad is not strong enough in depth and we haven’t replaced Danny Rose or Stuart O’Keefe in central midfield.

We also didn’t strengthen in the January window.

I like to remain positive – and one has to – but Pompey have a slim chance of making the play-offs.

One or two more additions in January may have helped but you can’t lay all the blame on that.

We overachieved in the first half of the season and were stronger in midfield.

The Blues look like they’ll finish mid-table and most of us would have taken that – our expectations have possibly been raised.

Kenny Jackett’s hands are a little bit tied and we’ve got to give our younger players a bit of time.

• Barry Dewing – Spokesman for Pompey Independent Supporters Association

It would be a tough call given the injuries we’ve had this season.

Pompey have been inconsistent. Obviously, last campaign they went on a run but I can’t see it happening two seasons on the bounce.

A lot of fans are quite realistic and consolidation was the aim this term.

We’re an inexperienced team at the moment. When you’re inexperienced then you’re going to be inconsistent so the recent form isn’t a surprise.

The club wants to build from within. It’s too early to call what will happen in the summer but the club has come up with what they call a ‘master plan’ which I’d imagine will be on and off the pitch.

I thought Pompey would finish in the top 10 when Kenny Jackett was appointed and we’re not ready for the Championship anyway.

You always aspire to progress but we need steady progression. The wage structures in the Championship are huge.

With what’s happened at the Blues we’ve got to be mindful and I don’t want to see us paying large wage bills until the infrastructure is in place.

Pompey must take one game at a time and what will be will be.