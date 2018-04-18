Fans have say over whether Pompey will make play-offs

With the end of the season in sight, Pompey’s 3-1 defeat at Bradford could be seen as a huge hindrance to their promotion hopes.

However, Kenny Jackett still believes that if his side can win their remaining three games they are in with a chance of a play-off position.

Pompey concede at Bradford. Picture: Joe Pepler

It is set to be close and fans on The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk are expressing their views over whether promotion is still possible.

• Need to defend better than we did at Bradford, but it’s still possible.

Fraser Thorburn

• We keep going! Three games left, win them all and who knows?! There’s lots to be pleased with this season either way.

Adrian Thompson

• The goals were poor but I am still proud to be a Pompey fan well done to those that made there way to Bradford keep the faith.

Some fans are more optimistic about their chances but are pleased with the efforts of Jackett and his squad this season.

Stephen Sackett

• Too much to do now and we’ve played more games than the rest of the teams around us. We’re going to need a lot of luck to have a chance of the playoffs, but it’s been a great season regardless. Well done Kenny and PUP!!

Callum Osbourne

• We’re not ready for promotion this season, I’m pleased how well we have done to be honest.

Simon Prentice

• I’m happy if we get in or don’t. Not ready to go up this season we would get smashed in the Championship. Have another season and go up automatically.

Matt Read

• Perhaps this loss means that we’re not ready for the play-offs after all. Very disappointed to see our unbeaten run come to an end tonight in Bradford, this game felt like we took steps backwards before our seven game unbeaten run as we were the masters of our own downfall with defensive mishaps.

Harry Wood

• I hope for three Pompey wins whilst improving our goal difference, and I hope for a play-off berth, but positive as I am my hope is fast disappearing into the sunset. PUP PPU PTID

Phil Burbury