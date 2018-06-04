Fans have their say on Pompey keeper’s arrival

Pompey’s decision to bring Craig McGillivray to Fratton Park has went down well with the fans.

The keeper has signed a two-year deal at the club, following his departure from Shrewsbury Town.

Craig McGillivray will offer competition to Luke McGee at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

McGillivray will now push Luke McGee for the No1 spot between the sticks, while it will allow Alex Bass to depart on loan.

And it appears the Fratton faithful are delighted McGillivray has arrived as the Blues’ third signing of the summer.

Here's what fans have had to say...

Ben Nicholas

Good addition, think he will help drive Luke McGee to better himself and gives vital opportunity for Bass to go on loan – so vital for him at this stage in his career

Thomas Garden

Seems like a solid signing. I think McGee showed some great quality and even more potential this season.

I am glad he is still set to be our No1 but think the new lad will be a good motivator for him.

Also, bravery is perhaps one area where I feel Luke could improve on, so if it rubs off then great.

Cath Absolum

He seems very confident & enthusiastic to be here.

But obviously haven’t seen him play with our own squad yet.

So let’s hope first impressions last.

Phil Tanner

Good luck to the lad and let’s hope it brings stiff competition for the No1 spot?

Matt Loten

Very difficult one to judge, but glad that this will give Bass the chance to go out on loan.

Plenty of games in non-league, but an underwhelming record at Walsall, where he didn’t dislodge a keeper who had never played above League One.

Another spell on the bench last season, though to be fair Shrewsbury had a top keeper in (Dean) Henderson who did end up in the team of the season for League One.

They also offered MacGillivray a new deal, which suggests that they rated him.

Jury’s out, and no doubt the moaners will be out in force, decrying the Eisners for not signing David de Gea, but let’s give the lad a chance.

Shawn Woodward

Now lets hope he can challenge McGee.