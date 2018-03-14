Fans have their say on Pompey’s left wing-back options

Have your say

The Fratton faithful have had their say on who they want to play at left wing-back for Pompey.

The Fratton faithful have had their say on who they want to play at left wing-back for Pompey.

Brandon Haunstrup. Picture: Joe Pepler

Boss Kenny Jackett foresees continuing with a 3-5-2 formation, after he rolled out the system in the 3-1 loss to Gillingham last Saturday.

Brandon Haunstrup, Sylvain Deslandes and Dion Donohue are the Blues boss’ options.

And supporters believe academy product Haunstrup is best suited to the role down the left flank.

On a vote on The News’ Pompey Twitter page @PompeyLive, 57 per cent of correspondents voted in favour of the 21-year-old.

Haunstrup replaced Deslandes midway through the second half against the Gills, which marked his first appearance since returning from a knee injury.

The Waterlooville talent made a decent impact down the wing, delivering several dangerous crosses into the box.

Donohue finished second in the poll, collecting 30 per cent of votes.

The Welshman made a marked improvement in a traditional left-back role in the 4-2-3-1 system and has quickly become a fans’ favourite after a slow start to his Pompey career.

But Jackett wants the summer signing from Chesterfield to play in central midfield in a wing-back formation – the role Donohue regards as his best.

Just 13 per cent of fans want to see Deslandes continue at left wing-back for Saturday’s trip to Oldham Athletic.

The Frenchman made just his second appearance against Gillingham since joining on loan from Wolves in January and was substituted for Haunstrup on 65 minutes.