Fans must enter ballot for Pompey New Year’s Eve trip

Have your say

Pompey fans must enter a ballot in order to attend the New Year’s Day visit to Bristol Rovers.

The Pirates have allocated only 1,100 tickets for the Memorial Stadium clash (3pm).

These include around 300 seating, with the remainder terrace places.

Considering Pompey’s travelling potential, effectively visiting numbers are restricted, with the club organising a ballot to distribute tickets.

In addition, it will only be open to those supporters who are season-ticket holders and shareholders.

The ballot opens at 10am on Monday, December 18 and closes at 10am on Thursday, December 21.

Pompey’s previous visit to Bristol Rovers was in September 2015, when Paul Cook’s side won 2-1 to top the League Two table.

On that occasion, there were 1,188 visiting Blues followers amid a crowd of 8,555.

Pompey have been handed a similar allocation for New Year’s Day – a date when traditionally attendances increase.

Last weekend at The Valley, the away allocation was 3,870 – representing the Blues’ second-highest following in the past five seasons.

Topping the recent list was the 4,366 who travelled to Meadow Lane for the match which would secure promotion to League One.

However, there will be 1,100 at the Memorial Stadium for the first match of 2018 because of capacity.

Adult tickets are priced at £21 for seating and £18 for terrace, while seniors are £12 and £10.

Applications can be made online at Pompey’s website, using supporters’ Ticketmaster accounts.

They can also be made by calling 0345 646 1898 or in person at the Frogmore Road ticket office, which is open between 10am-5pm from Monday to Friday.

Fans will be able to select their preference for seating or standing.

Valid debit/credit details must be supplied, with applicants to be informed by email whether they have been successful.

Bristol Rovers are currently positioned 15th in League One under boss Darrell Clarke.

They have won their last two matches following an alarming run of six straight defeats – and nine losses in 10 games.

The sides have already met this season, with Pompey winning 3-0 at Fratton Park in September through Brett Pitman’s double and Oli Hawkins.