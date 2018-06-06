Fans react to May signing new Pompey deal

Have your say

Adam May put pen to paper on a new two-year deal on Monday.

The academy product has committed his future to Pompey until the summer of 2020.

Kenny Jackett, left, and Adam May. Picture: Portsmouth FC

May made 18 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side last term in what was his breakthrough campaign.

His manager is now looking for the 20-year-old to continue his progress – and May insists he’s up for the challenge as he looks to become a regular starter.

He is battling with the likes of Danny Rose and Ben Close for a berth in Jackett’s engine room for the Blues’ League One curtain-raiser on August 4.

On our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and at portsmouth.co.uk, the Fratton faithful have been reacting to the fledgling talent signing a fresh contract.

Here’s what they had to say...

Spencer Calvert

Good on him. Now he needs to go out on loan in my view. Get more experience in the National League.

Huge Kendrick

Great news! Good player

Shawn Woodward

Get an experienced midfielder in who he can learn from

David Calville

Great to see Adam May sign a new contract.

He received a lot of criticism last season for no good reason.

Granted, he sometimes passed it backwards and sideways too much but it was his first season in League One.

He should improve significantly for it.

Jake Meyers

He’s way down in the pecking order behind Danny Rose, Dion Donohue, Ben Close, Nathan Thompson/ Anton Walkes, and hopefully the experienced Doyle-esque marquee signing that we hopefully have coming in.

Need to get him out on loan somewhere (maybe a lower League Two or higher National League club) to improve his game, because his performances have been less than impressive so far.

Barrie Jenkins

I know he’s young and still has a lot to learn but not for me am afraid but then it’s down to him to prove us wrong I guess.

Parrett Julian

He’s got the ability but needs to show it.

Worth a contract but will have to show improvement.

Jane Sawkins

Hope he has more to give.