Fans react to Pompey’s bid to seal Walkes deal

POMPEY’s bid to bring Anton Walkes back to Fratton Park has gone down well with the fans.

On Friday, The News revealed Kenny Jackett is closing in on a deal that will see the Spurs man return to the Blues on a permanent basis.

The manager was impressed with Walkes’ form at both right-back and in a holding-midfield role during his loan stay for the second half of last season.

And it appears the former Atlanta United player made a similar impact on the Fratton Faithful.

Here’s what fans have had to say on Walkes’ potential return via our Facebook page and at portsmouth.co.uk...

David Quinlan-Scott

Great signing. Best of the loans by far.

Excluding Henderson and THD due to their injuries.

Walkes was a real standout for me last season. Can’t imagine he’d came cheap.

Adam White

Really hope so, really impressed last season!!!

Tom Hausted

Happy with this. That’s 2 positions covered in one player and he also has something about him.

He can tackle and pass well but what really stands out is his physicality.

He is a decent acquisition and at 21 years of age he is another player who’s best is yet to come.

I like that our squad is young, but now let’s go and get that marquee signing centre midfielder with experience and proven quality that we really need.

James O’Beirne

Didn’t know why we signed him to start with but he looked very useful. Will be a good signing.

Northstandeasy Peasy

Gives us options with his versatility.

John Ellerton

A decent signing, now get some experience in the spine of the team – goalkeeper, centre-back and central midfield. We have it up front with Pitman.

Peter Walsh

Hope he can prove to be a versatile first-team player – right age and with a decent pedigree.

Agree with other posters that we desperately need the ‘commanding midfield general’ that we have lacked since Doyle left.

Barrie Jenkins

I like the sound of this, a positive signing.