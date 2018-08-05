Fans react to Pompey’s win over Luton

Pompey fans and players were pleased with the win against Luton although did admit it was a fortunate start.

This is a selection of tweets reacting to the game…

@DonaldVass Someone call 999 because I’ve just witnessed a robbery #Pompey

@MacGillivray93 Great to get the win on the opening day and of course a clean sheet! Great turn out from the fans and what an atmosphere! CMON! #pup #Pompey

@grandybob1 Glad Pompey won but only comment would be: Don't play people out of position

@Dazza_Nics We get another striker and attacking midfielder and we will be sorted. I’m a fan of Haunstrup as a LB but not a LW. Also think 4-2-3-1 is better for balance, protection & keeping hold of the ball... I trust me old mucka Kenny though!

@IanDarke Sure Anton Walkes has a part to play at Pompey - but not in central midfield in a 4-4-2.

@TerryHack60 Three points for #Pompey from a game we may well have lost on another day is a great return! Always good to win when you've not played well!

@LukeBrookes8 Ronan Curtis is going to cause defenders all sorts of problems! Got some serious energy that boy. #Pompey

@LawrencePFCHall How did Clarke get MOTM yesterday over Whatmough is my question, every other ball seemed to be Jack clearing it. Whole defence was immense to be fair #Pompey

@Pompey1976 Too many judgements on one game - give it at least six matches then it’s worth reading oh - and we won while not at our best - sign of a good team right? #pup

@Mike_Banting Whose hand did @JamzLowe try and break in the north stand during his celebrations? #Pompey

@kmr29587 A sign of a good team taking three points from a poor performance my man of match @macgillivray93 with two impressive saves and @RonanCurtis1 is probably still running about now man’s a machine #Pompey #BLUEARMY