Fans react to Pompey stance on Matt Clarke

POMPEY have once again reiterated their determination to keep hold of prized asset Matt Clarke.

The Blues have adopted a hard line when it comes to the 21-year-old, as interest in the former Ipswich defender continues to grow.

It’s an approach many of the Fratton Faithful admire.

But according to fans on portsmouth.co.uk and our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News, if a big offer comes in, it will be hard to turn down.

Here’s a selection of the comments posted...

Spencer Calvert

If we turn down a decent offer, what is often the case is the player’s agent gets the player to request a transfer, especially when they are young.

I’ll be very happy if we keep him but I can see us struggling.

Jake Meyers

Looking at it objectively, it wouldn’t surprise me if we accepted any bid of around £3million. Unfortunately, that’s just the position we are in.

No player is irreplaceable, however, and if/when Clarke leaves, I hope we invest whatever transfer fee we get in to bringing in two or three decent players to push our promotion bid.

Michael Stephenson

The fact that Pompey are even suggesting they will keep Matt if possible – and probably have the money to do so – is brilliant. Nonetheless, I for one would never reproach Matt if he decides to move nor the club if they can get silly money for him.

Shawn Woodward

If someone comes in with 3 or 4 million he’s off.

Peter Walsh

Surely the position we are in is that we do not need to sell any player – and that puts us in the driving seat for any fee we choose to place upon the players.

In my view, we do not need to sell Clarke and should do as Peterborough have done (i.e. place a ridiculous price-tag on him) and effectively say pay OUR asking price or look elsewhere. I don’t think that’s an unfortunate position to be in at all.

Daniel Sharkane Foster

Wait for an offer than is genuinely too good to refuse.

Darren Wotton

Whatever happens it was an absolute steal getting him off Ipswich in the firdst place.

Mick McCarthy’s very own Cotterill/Ritchie moment.