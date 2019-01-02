Farewell appearance for Portsmouth fans’ favourite at Southend would be great 

It would be great if Danny Rose was given a deserved Pompey farewell at Southend.

That is the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who wants to see the midfielder receive a deserved sendoff at Roots Hall next week.

Pompey midfielder Danny Rose

Rose is expected to depart during the January transfer window after two-and-a-half seasons at Fratton Park.

Signed by Paul Cook in the summer of 2016, the former Manchester United trainee played a key role to help Pompey capture the League Two title that campaign.

But Rose has slipped down the midfield pecking order, making a solitary appearance during the Blues’ third-tier promotion push this term.

Rose has instead been restricted to Checkatrade Trophy involvement, playing in all four of Pompey’s fixtures.

Kenny Jackett wants the 30-year-old to feature in his side’s third-round tie at Southend on Tuesday before he leaves.

And speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Allen reckons it would be the perfect if Rose was given that opportunity.

He said: ‘With Danny Rose, Kenny Jackett wants to keep him for the Checkatrade Trophy game next Tuesday – maybe even beyond that so it (his departure) won’t happen instantly.

‘But he won’t play in the league again for Pompey, we know that.

‘It would be great if he did play on Tuesday because players that leave rarely get the chance of a farewell game.

‘Perhaps that could be his farewell game. We’ll wait and see on that one.’

