Father and son revelling in Pompey life

Pompey’s father and son double act have reclaimed their places at Kenny Jackett’s first-team table.

Now Dion Donohue is hoping his close friendship with Matty Kennedy can have a favourable impact on the Blues’ play-off challenge.

He may as well live with me to be honest, he is always round our house, my missus is sick of him Dion Donohue

The duo have become inseparable since transfer window moves to Fratton Park earlier in the campaign.

Their presence in Jackett’s starting XI has fluctuated, yet off the pitch the pair have formed a tight bond in their new surroundings.

Donohue has returned to the side following one start in Pompey’s last 11 encounters, while Kennedy had previously been named in the starting line-up during two of the last 10.

Nonetheless, they have lined up against Northampton and Bristol Rovers during the festive period having been handed the opportunity to shine.

And the former Chesterfield man lifted the lid on the duo’s unique understanding.

Donohue said: ‘I am more like Matty’s dad to be honest.

‘He is a hell of a character, so he needs someone to look after him.

‘I have my arm around him most of the time and help him with day-to-day things, he’s not the sharpest tool!

‘But he’s a great lad and you see on the pitch he is very important to us.

‘I live in Hilsea and Matty is in Gunwharf but after training he is always round mine, eating all my food.

‘He may as well live with me, to be honest. He is always round our house, my missus is sick of him!

‘But he’s a great lad and he’s here on his own so from day one we got on well.

‘We arrived not long after each other, which probably helped because we were the two new lads. We’ve grown quite a bond.’

Kennedy’s goal in the 3-1 victory over Northampton represented his third since arriving on loan from Cardiff.

Overall he has caught-the eye during his 22 Pompey outings, with the club having an option on the Scottish winger at the end of the season.

Despite encouraging form, Kennedy had recently lost his place on the left to Jamal Lowe, who had been switched from the right wing.

However, the former Everton youngster has knuckled down to return to Jackett’s starting XI.

Initially he dislodged Lowe from the team against the Cobblers but Gareth Evans’ injury has sparked a swift comeback for the ex non-leaguer on the right.

And it leaves the often-impressive Kennedy with a clear run down the left.

Donohue added: ‘Matty’s positive every time he gets on the ball and is always looking to beat people.

‘Personally I would hate to play against him. He’s just relentless and drives at people.

‘Also, when we are under pressure, he gets us up the pitch. He’s a massive player in this team.

‘When we first started, we immediately were good together down the left and obviously the gaffer made changes.

‘We had a point to prove after returning against Northampton that we are capable of putting in performances and cementing our places down the left.’