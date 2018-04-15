Favourite Pompey player vote - some won’t make cut

You have just two weeks left to take part in my readers’ vote to find your favourite Pompey player of all-time, writes Steve Bone in his latest Sports Mail column...

I’m now close to having had 50 different players nominated, and the race to be crowned the winner is quite close.

This, as with all the polls I oversee from this corner of the Sports Mail and from my page in the Pompey programme, is entirely unofficial and unscientific.

Nevertheless, it’s quite interesting (in my opinion at least).

I always, with these votes, root out ironic votes, but that’s quite tricky to do when you’re asking people for their favourites, rather than for the best or most talented players.

It’s a very subjective thing, but I am confident that in disallowing Giannis Skopelitis, Theofanis Gekas, Jimmy McIlwraith and Scott McGarvey, of those nominated, I am not doing a dis-service to any player who deserves to be in the final readers’ top 50.

The jury is still out on a vote for Peter Marinello.

One pleasing thing about the response to this poll is the wide range of eras represented.

There are players from the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and even the present decade, with a couple of figures who represented us very well in League Two put forward for the title.

If you’ve not voted yet, please do – and remember, it’s your personal favourite player to have worn the royal blue I’m looking for; not (unless it’s one and the same) the one you think is the best you’ve seen.

Email stevebonepfc@googlemail.com or tweet@stevebone1 by the deadline of Sunday, April 29. Results will appear a week later.