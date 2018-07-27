FC Utrecht in focus ahead of their clash against Pompey

Have your say

FC UTRECHT represent Pompey’s final pre-season opposition before the League One season starts.

The Dutch outfit, who finished fifth in the Eredivisie last campaign, visit Fratton Park tomorrow (1pm) and will offer tough competition for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Urby Emanuelson. Picture: PA Images

We take a look at Utrecht’s activity this summer and who their key players are...

Who have Utrecht signed this summer?

Boss Jean-Paul de Jong has brought four new faces to the Stadion Galgenwaard Utrecht so far.

The most high-profile signing is Simon Gustafson. He arrived from Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord for around 1m euros.

Gustafson is an attacking midfielder and has won two international caps for Sweden.

Utrecht have also signed former Netherlands under-21 midfielder Joris van Overeem from AZ Alkmaar.

He made 25 appearances for his former side last season, helping them to a third-placed finish in the Dutch top flight.

Left-back Leon Guwara departed German outfit Werder Bremen for Utrecht, while Belgian youngster Othman Boussaid has also been captured.

How have Utrecht fared in pre-season?

Utrecht have played five friendlies so far.

It’s been a mixed-bag pre-season for them, though, winning three matches and losing twice.

The Dutch outfit defeated amateur side DOS Holland Stichtse Boys Combinatie 9-1, Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County 2-0 and Arsebak Tula, from the Russian top flight, 2-1.

Meanwhile, Die roten Teufel have suffered a 1-0 loss to Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburgand and were defeated by Kasımpaşa, from the Turkish Super Lig, 4-1 in their last game.

Who are Utrchet’s key players?

Cyriel Dessers is one of their chief attacking threats who will keep Kenny Jackett’s defence on their toes. The Belgian netted 12 times last season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Rico Strieder graduated through Bayern Munich’s academy.

Urby Emanuelson has been capped for Holland on 16 occasions.

The former AC Milan defender won the Eredivisie with Ajax in 2010, as well as three KNVB Cups.

Have you read?

Who are FC Utrecht?