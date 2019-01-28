First pictures of new Portsmouth striker Omar Bogle after loan switch from Cardiff City 

POMPEY have announced the signing of striker Omar Bogle on loan from Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of the season at Birmingham City in the Championship and scored one goal in 16 appearances, although only four of them were starts.

Omar Bogle has signed for Pompey. Picture: Colin Farmery / Portsmouth FC

Bogle’s move is subject to international clearance and it is unclear whether he will be available for Pompey’s top-of-the-table clash at Luton tomorrow night.

The deal finally brings an end to Kenny Jackett’s search for more firepower.

