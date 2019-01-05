First-team chance about to arrive for young Portsmouth midfielder

The Pompey first-team door is open for Adam May.

And the Blues midfielder has been challenged to burst through the opening and seize his opportunity for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Adam May of Portsmouth has a shot at goal during the EFL Trophy match between Portsmouth v Arsenal U21, played at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.'4 Dec 2018

Blues assistant Joe Gallen has told May his chance is about to come for the first team.

The 21-year-old has been restricted to two Checkatrade Trophy outings this term, either side of a loan stay with Aldershot.

But with the future of loanee Ben Thompson in doubt and Ben Close out with an ankle injury, minutes on the pitch are about to arrive for the academy graduate.

And Gallen told May the onus is on him to make the most of that playing time.

He said: ‘The door is open for Adam. It will be over the next few weeks.

‘It’s going to be opening for him because Ben Thompson has been ahead of him and Ben Close is injured.

‘It’s a bit up in the air for some other players, so he comes into the reckoning now for the next few games.

‘Ideally for Adam regular football is what he needs.

‘If that’s with us that will be his number one. If it’s not it’d be best for him to go out on loan.

‘Having said that, as things stand he’s in the squad and he’s our player.

‘He’s in our thinking at the moment so who’s to say those regular games won’t be with us.

‘He’s very capable.

‘Ben (Thompson) and Tom (Naylor) have played the majority of those games, but most people understand Adam is a very talented footballer.

‘In the Arsenal game he showed that and he’s got a lot of ability.

‘We have a lot of time for him, so we have to see in the next couple of weeks if he gets a chance to see where he stands.

‘It’s one injury or suspension and you’re then in. So one minute Adam’s not involved in the squad but now he’s going to be for the next few weeks.’

With the loan window now open, there’s a chance for May to agree a stay with a Football League club.

Non-league clubs will be the only option beyond January 31, but Gallen feels May’s focus should be on Pompey.

He added:‘He should be getting regular football but his aim over the next few weeks is to get some regular football for us.

‘If he gets an opportunity and plays well then maybe it’s Adam May in there.

‘That would be great and it would save a lot of hassle and wasting time on the phone.

‘Adam May is our player and very capable so why not?

‘He would prefer to go out to a league club.

‘He would but that narrows the options in terms of bringing him back after a certain amount of time.

But he’s here with us. There’s pecking orders and he’s moving up it. It’s up to him.’