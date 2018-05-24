First-team coach leaves Pompey for Bognor

Have your say

Robbie Blake has left his role as first-team coach at Pompey to join Bognor.

The former Bradford City, Burnley and Leeds United striker will replace Darin Killpartrick in a coaching capacity at Nyewood Lane.

Bognor manager Jack Pearce said: 'We look forward to working alongside Robbie, who has gained valuable knowledge in a very respectable playing career and, of course, at Pompey as a coach.

'It's always exciting to bring on board people who we believe can bring fresh ideas and new energy, and Robbie certainly fits the bill.

'Robbie joins us after coming to the end of his contract at Pompey working under Kenny Jackett.'

Former Premier League striker Blake, who is 42, turned out for a host of clubs during his lengthy playing career.

His professional career started with Darlington in 1994 and he later moved on to Bradford, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Birmingham City, Leeds, Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster.

Bradford and Burnley are the clubs where he is most fondly remembered, having scored 40 goals in 153 games at Valley Parade and 42 in 120 at Turf Moor.

Doncaster was his last professional club and he ended his pro career in 2013. Blake initially joined Pompey as a scout in November 2015, brought in by then-manager Paul Cook.

He eventually took on more coaching responsibility at the club, primarily tasked with working with the club's strikers in training.

Part of the backroom set-up that saw Pompey promoted as League Two champions in 2016-17, his services were retained by new boss Jackett in May 2017.