Fit-again Portsmouth defender dismisses stamina questions

Have your say

Nathan Thompson is confident his injury problems are behind him.

And the defender vowed he can handle an intense fixture programme after making his Pompey return.

Pompey defender Nathan Thompson. Picture: Carl Thomas

Thompson delivered a strong showing on his return to the starting XI after five weeks out with a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old is now vying to continue as his side face QPR in their FA Cup replay tomorrow.

The former Swindon man believes he can return from the sidelines into a busy period with any hitches.

Thompson said: ‘The body feels good again.

‘I certainly didn’t anticipate the last injury. That was why it was so frustrating for me.

‘But I don’t see any reason I can’t keep playing now.

‘I feel good enough and strong enough to play.

‘I don’t think that’s the case (he has to be managed differently than others).

‘It’s so difficult to know what you can put the injury down to and how it came about.

‘Over that Christmas period there are injuries picked up throughout the leagues all over the shop.

‘It’s frustrating at times not knowing.

‘If you know it’s something wrong you can then cancel it out going forward.

‘The medical department are all over it and they’ve got every single facility available to us in our recovery.

‘The main thing is the body feels good, so fingers crossed that’s the end of that.’

Despite, his keenness to continue playing, Thompson anticipates Jackett making changes to his side over the coming weeks after the close of the transfer window.

The Pompey boss now has a 27-man squad to call upon and the defender believes he will utilise it.

He said: ‘The manager’s got competition for places and I suspect he will chop and change.

‘No one can rest on their laurels. That can only be a good thing.

‘There is quality throughout the team.

‘It’s been a long season already. The lads have played a lot of games.

‘The sports scientists have been saying it’s going to be a 60-game season.

‘So you’ve got to expect chopping and changing. If the lads coming in are of the same quality, that can only be a good thing.’