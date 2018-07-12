Five reasons to buy the News on Thursday, including jobs

The News on Thursday has 64 pages of news, views and sport, plus our regular jobs pages.

1: Britain may wake up a gloomier place after England’s World Cup defeat, but we report how it’s given local pubs a boost.

2: We reveal how scammers stole £16.7m from vulnerable people in Hampshire in just six months.

3: We’ve got an eight-page pull-out looking forward to Glorious Goodwood.

4: We report on a brave cancer survivor who has been presented with a Teen Star award.

5: Our Streetwise consumer pages are back – this week we report how a mum-of-two was reduced to tears when her 14-year-old asthmatic daughter ended up sleeping on the floor for almost five months waiting for a replacement bed.

