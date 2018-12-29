Fleetwood 2 Portsmouth 5: Kenny Jackett’s video verdict

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett gives his verdict after the impressive 5-2 win at Fleetwood.
The Blues turned in an impressive performance to come from 2-1 down at the break.
It ensured Pompey remain in charge in the League One title race.
Ben Thompson had put Pompey ahead.
But Fleetwood scored twice to lead.
Brett Pitman struck a penalty, then Anton Walkes quickly made it 3-2.
Jamal Lowe continued his good goal return this season with two more to wrap up an in-the-end emphatic Pompey win.
