Fleetwood 2 Portsmouth 5: Kenny Jackett’s video verdict

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett gives his verdict after the impressive 5-2 win at Fleetwood.

The Blues turned in an impressive performance to come from 2-1 down at the break.

Anton Walkes on the charge against Fleetwood. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

It ensured Pompey remain in charge in the League One title race.

Ben Thompson had put Pompey ahead.

But Fleetwood scored twice to lead.

Brett Pitman struck a penalty, then Anton Walkes quickly made it 3-2.

Jamal Lowe continued his good goal return this season with two more to wrap up an in-the-end emphatic Pompey win.

