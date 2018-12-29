Fleetwood 2 Portsmouth 5: Player ratings

Have your say

Pompey produced a sublime second-half display to thump Fleetwood 5-2 and continue their League One title charge.

The Blues went ahead through the superb Ben Thompson.

But they then had to come from behind to win 5-2.

Check out The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen’s match ratings from the League One match and find out who took the star man honours on a day of top Pompey performances.

Brett Pitman and Anton Walkes netted in the second half, with Jamal Lowe firing a late double.

