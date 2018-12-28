Fleetwood boss Joey Barton believes Portsmouth don’t stand out in League One 

Joey Barton reckons Pompey don’t stand out from the rest of their League One rivals.

Kenny Jackett’s table-toppers travel to Fleetwood tomorrow looking to get their title charge back on track.

The Blues fells to a Boxing Day defeat at Gillingham, meaning their lead at the summit of the division was reduced to a point.

The Cod Army sit 10th and delivered a 3-0 win over play-off chasing Doncaster last time out.

Barton rued his side’s lack of consistency ahead of Kenny Jackett’s side’s visit to Highbury Stadium.

But Fleetwood boss reckons there isn’t a side head and shoulders above the rest in the third tier.

And Barton feels any side that finds consistency will clinch promotion into the Championship.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘This season in League One I do not see there being a standout team that is going to run away with it.

‘I know that Portsmouth are top but they lost on Boxing Day at Gillingham. I don’t see there being a stand-out team.

‘There are some very good sides don’t get me wrong. But there is not one team that makes you go “OK they are going to win the league and everyone else is fighting for second”.

‘In essence this league for me has been about who is the most consistent. That is who will get promoted and who will get the rewards at the end of the season.

‘We have to strive to get to that. To sit at the top of this league, it is not about how good you are on a good day because I think any team in our division is capable of winning games.

‘It is about how good you are on a bad day. It is what your level of bad is. The teams that sit above us in the table have been more consistent over 24 games.

‘We have got to make sure we turn up and are at it for a tough fixture against a table-topping side. It is another good test for us, one that we have to be on our mettle to deal with.

‘But if we get that consistency we will quickly start to move up the table.’

