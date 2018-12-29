Pompey travel to Fleetwood today aiming to bounce back to winning ways (3pm).
Here’s all the key information you need ahead of the clash...
Fleetwood team news
James Husband is the only injury concern for Fleetwood ahead of Pompey’s visit.
The defender is a doubt for Joey Barton going into the game with a hamstring injury, picked up at Luton on December 8.
James Wallace returned to the bench for the Cod Army for the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Doncaster after a calf problem.
Wes Burns is also over a hamstring issue and in contention for the game as Fleetwood aim to make it eight home league matches unbeaten.
Pompey team news
Kenny Jackett is forced into his first selection switch after naming an unchanged starting XI for the past seven league games.
Nathan Thompson’s hamstring injury means he misses out at Fleetwood, with Anton Walkes set to come into the side.
There are no other new injury problems going into the game but Jackett will have to weigh up if Jack Whatmough can maintain a run of games through the Christmas period. Christian Burgess is available to deputise.
The likes of Andre Green and David Wheeler are also pushing for playing time after coming off the bench at Gillingham.
Likely line-ups
Fleetwood
Alex Cairns
Lewie Coyle
Craig Morgan
Ashley Eastham
Nathan Sheron
Ashley Hunter
Jason Holt
Craig Morgan
Ross Wallace
Ched Evans
Paddy Madden
Substitutes
Paul Jones
Ciaran Bolger
Ryan Taylor
James Wallace
Wes Burns
Conor McAleny
Harrison Biggins
Pompey
Craig MacGillivray
Anton Walkes
Jack Whatmough
Matt Clarke
Lee Brown
Ben Thompson
Tom Naylor
Jamal Lowe
Gareth Evans
Ronan Curtis
Oli Hawkins
Substitutes
Alex Bass
Brandon Haunstrup
Christian Burgess
Ben Close
David Wheeler
Andre Green
Brett Pitman
Referee: Matthew Donohue (Greater Manchester)
Form this season
Fleetwood
Won: 11
Drawn: 8
Loss: 12
Top scorer: Paddy Madden – 12
Most assists: Ashley Hunter - 9
Most games: Alex Cairns - 27
Pompey
Won: 21
Drawn: 6
Loss: 4
Top scorer: Gareth Evans/ /Ronan Curtis/ Jamal Lowe – 9
Most assists: Ronan Curtis 10
Most games: Matt Clarke 31
Recent form
Fleetwood
W 3-0 Doncaster (H) League One December 26
L 2-1 Bristoler Rovers (A) League One December 22
W 1-0 Burton (H) League One December 15
L 2-0 Luton (A) League One December 8
W 2-1 Guiseley (A) FA Cup December 3
Pompey
L 2-0 Gillingham (A) League One December 26
W 3-1 Sunderland (H) League One December 22
D 1-1 Barnsley (A) League 1 December 15
L 1-2 Charlton (H) League 1 December 11
W 2-0 Southend (H) League 1 December 8
Odds
Fleetwood to win
1-0 9/1
2-0 18/1
2-1 12/1
3-0 45/1
3-1 33/1
3-2 40/1
Pompey to win
1-0 11/2
2-0 15/2
2-1 15/2
3-0 16/1
3-1 16/1
3-2 28/1
Draw
0-0 15/2
1-1 24/5
2-2 14/1
3-3 60/1
Other Fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)
Oxford United v Bristol Rovers (1pm)
Accrington Stanley v Peterborough United,
AFC Wimbledon v Blackpool
Barnsley v Charlton Athletic
Burton Albion v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Southend United
Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers
Rochdale v Bradford City
Scunthorpe United v Wycombe Wanderers
Sunderland v Shrewsbury Town
Walsall v Luton Town