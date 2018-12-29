Have your say

Pompey travel to Fleetwood today aiming to bounce back to winning ways (3pm).

Here’s all the key information you need ahead of the clash...

Fleetwood team news

James Husband is the only injury concern for Fleetwood ahead of Pompey’s visit.

The defender is a doubt for Joey Barton going into the game with a hamstring injury, picked up at Luton on December 8.

James Wallace returned to the bench for the Cod Army for the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Doncaster after a calf problem.

Wes Burns is also over a hamstring issue and in contention for the game as Fleetwood aim to make it eight home league matches unbeaten.

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett is forced into his first selection switch after naming an unchanged starting XI for the past seven league games.

Nathan Thompson’s hamstring injury means he misses out at Fleetwood, with Anton Walkes set to come into the side.

There are no other new injury problems going into the game but Jackett will have to weigh up if Jack Whatmough can maintain a run of games through the Christmas period. Christian Burgess is available to deputise.

The likes of Andre Green and David Wheeler are also pushing for playing time after coming off the bench at Gillingham.

Likely line-ups

Fleetwood

Alex Cairns

Lewie Coyle

Craig Morgan

Ashley Eastham

Nathan Sheron

Ashley Hunter

Jason Holt

Craig Morgan

Ross Wallace

Ched Evans

Paddy Madden

Substitutes

Paul Jones

Ciaran Bolger

Ryan Taylor

James Wallace

Wes Burns

Conor McAleny

Harrison Biggins

Pompey

Craig MacGillivray

Anton Walkes

Jack Whatmough

Matt Clarke

Lee Brown

Ben Thompson

Tom Naylor

Jamal Lowe

Gareth Evans

Ronan Curtis

Oli Hawkins

Substitutes

Alex Bass

Brandon Haunstrup

Christian Burgess

Ben Close

David Wheeler

Andre Green

Brett Pitman



Referee: Matthew Donohue (Greater Manchester)

Form this season

Fleetwood

Won: 11

Drawn: 8

Loss: 12

Top scorer: Paddy Madden – 12

Most assists: Ashley Hunter - 9

Most games: Alex Cairns - 27

Pompey

Won: 21

Drawn: 6

Loss: 4

Top scorer: Gareth Evans/ /Ronan Curtis/ Jamal Lowe – 9

Most assists: Ronan Curtis 10

Most games: Matt Clarke 31

Recent form

Fleetwood

W 3-0 Doncaster (H) League One December 26

L 2-1 Bristoler Rovers (A) League One December 22

W 1-0 Burton (H) League One December 15

L 2-0 Luton (A) League One December 8

W 2-1 Guiseley (A) FA Cup December 3

Pompey

L 2-0 Gillingham (A) League One December 26

W 3-1 Sunderland (H) League One December 22

D 1-1 Barnsley (A) League 1 December 15

L 1-2 Charlton (H) League 1 December 11

W 2-0 Southend (H) League 1 December 8

Odds

Fleetwood to win

1-0 9/1

2-0 18/1

2-1 12/1

3-0 45/1

3-1 33/1

3-2 40/1

Pompey to win

1-0 11/2

2-0 15/2

2-1 15/2

3-0 16/1

3-1 16/1

3-2 28/1

Draw

0-0 15/2

1-1 24/5

2-2 14/1

3-3 60/1

Other Fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)

Oxford United v Bristol Rovers (1pm)

Accrington Stanley v Peterborough United,

AFC Wimbledon v Blackpool

Barnsley v Charlton Athletic

Burton Albion v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Southend United

Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers

Rochdale v Bradford City

Scunthorpe United v Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland v Shrewsbury Town

Walsall v Luton Town