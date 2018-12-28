James Husband is the only injury concern for Fleetwood ahead of Pompey’s visit.

The defender is a doubt for Joey Barton going into the game with a hamstring injury, picked up at Luton on December 8.

Nathan Thompson will miss tomorrow's trip to Fleetwood. Picture: Joe Pepler

James Wallace returned to the bench for the Cod Army for the 3-0 Boxing Day win over Doncaster after a calf problem.

Wes Burns is also over a hamstring issue and in contention for the game as Fleetwood aim to make it eight home league matches unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Kenny Jackett is forced into his first selection switch after naming an unchanged starting XI for the past seven league games.

Nathan Thompson’s hamstring injury means he misses out at the Highbury Stadium, with Anton Walkes set to come into the side.

There are no other new injury problems going into the game but Jackett will have to weigh up if Jack Whatmough can maintain a run of games through the Christmas period. Christian Burgess is available to deputise.

The likes of Andre Green and David Wheeler are also pushing for playing time after coming off the bench at Gillingham.