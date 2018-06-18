Foreign opposition pencilled in for Pompey friendly

Have your say

POMPEY are closing in on finalising their Fratton Park pre-season opponents.

And it is understood the potential visitors are a club from abroad.

The Blues still have Saturday, July 28, free on their busy pre-season schedule.

The date has long been earmarked as the customary Fratton Park match ahead of the new campaign.

Chief executive Mark Catlin has already spoken of his frustration over many clubs demanding high fees to face Pompey.

However, the Blues are hopeful of finally unveiling their opposition during this week.

As it stands, a verbal agreement has been reached with a club which competes outside the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Final details are presently being thrashed out, although a number of alternative clubs have not yet been discounted should there be a late hitch.

Pompey are keen not to pay significant fees to secure their opponents, a factor which will ensure prices can be kept down for supporters.

The last foreign opposition for a Fratton pre-season friendly was Rayo Vallecano in July 2013.

On that occasion, Guy Whittingham’s League Two side suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Spaniards in front of a crowd of 4,945.

In August 2006, Porto were the visitors, with 12,355 present for a 2-1 Pompey defeat.

Svetoslav Todorov was the scorer for Harry Redknapp’s men, who fielded recent Chelsea recruit Glen Johnson in their line-up.

In the summer of 2005, Fratton Park hosted Inter Milan and then Den Haag as part of the pre-season schedule.

The Inter Milan fixture attracted an attendance of 19,240 as the hosts slipped to a 2-0 defeat.