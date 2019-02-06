Greg Halford is hoping for a Pompey return.

The former Blues defender revealed his agent has made contact with boss Kenny Jackett following the season-ending injury to Jack Whatmough.

Greg Halford. Picture: Allan Hutchings

The academy graduate picked up a knee problem in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster.

MRI scan results have shown that Whatmough has suffered another serious setback and must undergo surgery.

That leaves Pompey with just two senior recognised centre-halves in Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess for the business end of the League One promotion push.

On Twitter, members of the Fratton faithful reached out to Halford, who is currently a free agent, to see if he’d be open to moving back to Fratton Park.

Greg Halford's conversation on Twitter with Pompey fans. Picture: Twitter

Halford spent two campaigns at Pompey between 2010-2012, making 77 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

The 34-year-old was released by Cardiff at the end of last season.

He trained with West Brom earlier this campaign but was not offered a new deal and remains without a club.

In one tweet, replying to Dan Shaw (@DanShawPFC) if he was fit, Halford said: ‘Always. I'm ready to go. Played games at West Brom so not far away from match fitness either.’

And quizzed if his agent had touched based with Jackett by Niall Judge‏ (@Niall_Judge26), the 34-year-old responded: ‘Already done.’

Jackett told The News he was unlikely to use the free agent market before Pompey had a timescale on how long Whatmough would be sidelined for.