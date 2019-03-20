Have your say

Former Bournemouth manager Sean O’Driscoll is in the frame for a Pompey Academy role.

The Blues’ youth set-up is presently undergoing a revamp, with Neil Sillett last month employed as head of Academy recruitment.

A vacancy for head of coaching also exists, with O’Driscoll among those interviewed.

The 61-year-old possesses an impressive pedigree, establishing a fine reputation in the game for coaching youngsters.

In recent years he has served as England under-19 manager, before quitting to become Brendan Rodgers’ assistant at Liverpool in July 2015.

O’Driscoll has also served as manager at Doncaster, Crawley, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Walsall.

However, many on the south coast will associate him with Bournemouth, where he spent six seasons at the helm until departing in 2006.

During that period, O’Driscoll oversaw the first-team emergence of a number of talented youngsters, including Eddie Howe and Richard Hughes.

Now the former Republic of Ireland international is in the running for an Academy position with the Blues.

Pompey youth boss Mark Kelly said: ‘There is a job available, we have interviewed a few people and Sean was one of those people.

‘There is nothing more to say at present.

‘We are currently looking at the Academy in different ways. There are lots of things going on, lots of planning, we are looking at where we are going, what we are doing.

‘There will be announcements in due course.’