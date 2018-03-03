Former Pompey captain loses out on managerial role

Sol Campbell has lost out on another managerial position.

Pompey’s FA Cup-winning captain had been keen on the Grimsby manager’s role, but the position has been filled by Nottingham Forest academy coach Michael Jolley.

Campbell is desperate to find a manager or coaching job in the game and has also been linked with the Oxford United job.

Speaking about the Grimsby post before Jolley’s appointment, Campbell said: ‘It’s up to them now. They are probably talking to other people, naturally.

‘And if they give it to me, I’ll be ecstatic. But good luck to whoever gets it but I have to keep on going, that’s all you can do really.

‘I’ve spoken to Oxford and spoken to Grimsby Town, so I’m going to see what happens.

‘I’m willing to learn, willing to roll my sleeves up, willing to be humble and hopefully that chance will come and I’ll take it.’