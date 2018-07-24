Former Pompey defender joins Bristol Rovers

Have your say

Former Pompey loanee Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has signed for Bristol Rovers.

The left-back has signed for an undisclosed fee from Huddersfield, with the length of his contract still to be confirmed.

Former Pompey defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

The 22-year-old made a quick impression on Pompey fans during his short spell at Fratton Park.

Arriving on a season-long loan, he played in four pre-season friendlies and instantly caught the eye.

However, the attacking full-back suffered ligament damage in his left knee 39 minutes into his full Blues debut on the opening day of the season against Rochdale.

It ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign, with Holmes-Dennis unable to return for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The Blues reinforced their left-back options this summer with the signing of Bristol Rovers left-back Lee Brown.

Holmes-Dennis will help fill the void left by Brown, who made 319 appearances for the Gas.

Meanwhile, keeper Colin Doyle - who trained with Pompey earlier this month – has signed for Hearts.

The former Bradford stopper had linked up with the Blues after leaving Valey Parade.

At the time Jackett admitted his presence was simply ‘a favour’ to his agent.