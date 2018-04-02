Former Pompey defender named temporary West Brom boss

Have your say

Former Pompey defender Darren Moore has been named caretaker manager of West Bromwich Albion.

Alan Pardew was sacked by the Premier League struggling Baggies this morning.

West Brom won just once in 18 league games under the Wimbledon-born boss after he succeeded Tony Pulis in The Hawthorns hotseat on November 29.

Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Burnley was their ninth straight loss in the Premier League, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table and 10 points from safety.

As a result, Moore will hold the reigns temporarily as the Baggies search for a new manager.

The 43-year-old steps up from his role as first-team at The Hawthorns, having previously managed West Brom's under-23 side before being promoted by Pardew.

Moore moved to Pompey for £500,000 in November 1999. The centre-back made 66 appearances for the Blues and scored two goals before he left for the Baggies in August 2001.