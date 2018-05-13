Former Pompey duo bag Football League return

Have your say

Tranmere Rovers are back in the Football League following Wembley victory over Boreham Wood.

And that signifies a return to League Two for ex-Pompey pair Adam Buxton and Ben Tollitt.

Both missed yesterday's National League play-off final through injuries collected during the past month.

Right-back Buxton had started the semi-final victory over Ebbsfleet, yet the recurrence of a stomach problem sidelined him from Wembley.

Meanwhile Tollitt, who left Pompey in December 2016 for Prenton Park, damaged his knee against Aldershot last month.

Yet both have played their parts for Mickey Mellon's side, who had left the Football League in 2015.

Rovers must have feared the worst against Boreham Wood when Liam Ridehalgh was sent off after 48 seconds.

However, they took the lead when Andy Cook headed home James Norwood's cross, only for ex-Pompey triallist Bruno Andrade to equalise in first-half stoppage time.

But James Norwood headed home restored the advantage 10 minutes left to seal promotion for Rovers and their former Fratton Park pair.