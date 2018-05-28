Former Pompey favourites to return to Fratton next season

Have your say

Former Pompey captain Michael Doyle will be returning to Fratton Park next season.

The Irishman skippered Coventry City to League Two play-off glory against Exeter City at Wembley.

The Sky Blues delivered a 3-1 victory over the Grecians to secure an immediate return to the third tier.

After a cagey first half, Mark Robins’ side produced a barnstorming performance after the break, with Jordan Willis, Jordan Shipley and Jack Grimmer all on target.

Kyle Edwards grabbed a late consolation for Exeter on 89 minutes but it was too little, too late.

Doyle was joined by ex-Fratton loanees Marc McNulty and Dominic Hyam in the success, while Liam O’Brien was an unused substitute and Tom Davies was suspended.

For Doyle, he’s led a second team to promotion from League Two in as many years, after captaining Pompey to the title last year.

O’Brien and Davies were also part of Paul Cook’s squad who clinched the Football League basement division crown.

McNulty, who almost rejoined Pompey in 2016, capped off a fine season with an impressive performance.

He assisted Shipley and Grimmer’s goals and was awarded man of the match.

The Scot registered 28 times in all competitions this term, including in both play-off semi-final legs against Notts County.

Coventry’s triumph now means Kenny Jackett’s Blues know all the 23 teams they’ll be facing in League One next campaign.

Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers were promoted automatically from League Two.

Meanwhile, dropping down from the Championship are Sunderland, Burton Albion and Barnsley.

In League One, Rotherham United grabbed the final promotion spot with a 2-1 extra-time play-off success against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

On the Wembley pitch when they secured second-tier football were ex-Blues players Michael Smith, Caolan Lavery, Joe Mattock and Ryan Williams.

Richard Wood netted a 103rd-minute winner in extra-time to secure the victory for Paul Warne’s men over Shrewsbury.

Centre-half Wood had also earlier opened the scoring, only for Alex Rodman to equalise.

Wigan and Blackburn went up to the Championship automatically, while Bury, MK Dons, Northampton and Oldham were relegated.