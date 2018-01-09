Former Pompey favourites to reunite in Indian Super League

Have your say

Hermann Hreidarsson is set to link up with former Pompey team-mate David James in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The former Blues left-back is poised to join the coaching staff at Kerala Blasters, where his ex-Fratton Park club-mate is in charge.

James was appointed Kerala manager last week after the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise sacked boss Rene Meulensteen following a poor start to the season.

It's the second time Pompey's 2008 FA Cup-winning goalkeeper has joined the Blasters, with the former England international taking up a player/coach role with the Kochi-based outfit for the inaugural ISL season in 2014.

And with his new side currently sitting eighth in the table, he's bringing in his old Blues pal to help turn their fortunes round.

Speaking ahead of Kerala's match against the Delhi Dynamos tomorrow, James said: 'He (Hermann) is a dear friend of mine.

'I will get him on my team in a few days.

'Before I joined, two support staff had left, so only Thangboi Singto and I were there. So I will get him quickly.'

Hreidarsson and James played together at Pompey for three seasons and helped the Blues win the FA Cup win in 2008.

The duo were initially reunited in 2013 when the Icelandic appointed James as a player/coach during his time in charge of hometown club ÍBV.

The Indian Super League currently has a strong Pompey connection.

Steve Coppell, who managed Kerala last year, is manager of Jamshedpur, Teddy Sheringham is in charge of two-time champions ATK, who have Carl Baker in their ranks, while John Gregory is head coach of Chennaiyin.