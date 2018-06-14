Former Pompey loanee up for grabs

Have your say

Matty Kennedy has been declared a free agent following his release by Cardiff City.

However, the former Pompey loanee is not expected to make a return to Fratton Park.

Cardiff have announced their retained list following promotion to the Premier League.

Along with Kennedy, ex-Blues player Greg Halford will also be departing when their contracts expire on June 30.

Although goalkeeper Brian Murphy, who spent the 2015-16 season with Pompey, has been offered a new deal by boss Neil Warnock.

While the Championship runners-up have also moved to tie-up key performers Aron Gunnarsson, Junior Hoilett and Ibrahim Meite.

The departure of Kennedy, though, is no surprise as the Bluebirds focus on strengthening for life back in the top flight.

Kenny Jackett had the option of signing the Scot at the end of his season-long loan – yet it wasn’t taken up.

Having arrived at Fratton Park on August 2017 deadline day, the left winger made 33 appearances and scored three times.

Early displays, in particular, caught the eye, culminating with the winner in a 1-0 victory at Gillingham in October 2017.

Kennedy was named by the Sky studio panel as man of the match in the televised encounter.

That was a second goal in his opening eight appearances for the Blues but the 23-year-old netted just once more during the season’s remainder.

Troubled by an ankle problem and falling our of favour under Jackett, Kennedy featured just three times in Pompey’s final 11 matches – all as a substitute.

In fact, after the turn of the year, he was handed just seven starts as his time at Fratton Park became frustrating.

Jackett opted against a permanent arrangement this summer and strengthened wide positions with the signings of Ronan Curtis and Louis Dennis. Meanwhile, Halford has been released following 12 league appearances during Cardiff’s promotion campaign.

Now aged 33, the versatile performer has also seen service at Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Rotherham and Birmingham since leaving Fratton Park in July 2012.

During two campaigns at Pompey, Halford made 77 appearances and scored 12 goals.

Murphy featured 22 times during the 2015-16 season.