Robert Prosinecki has been appointed Bosnia and Herzegovina national coach.

The former Pompey midfielder succeeds Mehmed Bazdarevic, after Bosnia failed to reach this year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Prosinecki managed Azerbaijan between 2014 and 2017 while he’s previously been in charge of Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade.

The 48-year-old made 33 appearances for the Blues during the 2001-02 Division One season, scoring nine goals.