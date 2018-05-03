Former Pompey midfielder comes out of retirement at 50

Have your say

Former Pompey midfielder Chris Burns rolled back the years - as he turned out in the Southern League at the age of 50!

Burns played the full 90 minutes for Shortwood United in the final league game as they defeated Cinderford Town 4-3.

And to underline the former bricklayer's advancing years, his son Harry was among the scorers for his side.

Burns arrived from the non-league game when joining Pompey in 1991, and went on to make 107 appearances and played in both FA Cup semi-final games against Liverpool in 1992.

When asked about his exploits, Burns told gloucestershirelive.co.uk: 'The legs are okay and I feel 21 again!'