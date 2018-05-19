Former Pompey players out to stop Celtic from creating history

Have your say

Two former Pompey players are out to stop Celtic from recording an unprecedented double treble.

Curtis Main and Trevor Carson will both line-up for Motherwell in the Scottish FA Cup final today at Hampden Park.

Trevor Carson. Picture: Joe Pepler

The pair bid to prevent Brendan Rodgers' side from landing an historic sixth trophy in two seasons across the border.

Main departed Pompey in January by mutual consent.

The striker made 22 appearances and scored six goals after moving to the Blues from Doncaster in 2016.

However, Main, 25, struggled with injuries throughout his Pompey career and made just nine appearances under Kenny Jackett this season before leaving for Fir Park.

Yet the South Shields-born marksman has been a hit for the Well.

He's netted eight goals in 20 appearances, including a double in Motherwell's 3-0 semi-final win over Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Carson was on loan at the Blues during the 2013-14 season.

The keeper, who made his debut for Northern Ireland against South Korea in March, kept 12 clean sheets and helped Pompey finish 13th in League Two.