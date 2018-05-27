Former Pompey quartet taste play-off glory

Have your say

Rotherham have made an instant return to the Championship after play-off success.

And ex-Blues players Michael Smith, Caolan Lavery, Joe Mattock and Ryan Williams were on the Wembley pitch when promotion was secured.

Richard Wood netted a 103rd-minute winner in extra-time to secure a 2-1 victory for Paul Warne's men over Shrewsbury in this afternoon's League One play-off final.

Centre-half Wood had also earlier opened the scoring, only for Alex Rodman's second-half equaliser.

For Smith, it marked a memorable end to the season after starting the campaign training away from Kenny Jackett's first-team at Pompey.

The striker then endured a poor spell at Bury, before joining Rotherham in January and netting six goals in 22 matches.

Smith and former Pompey loanee Mattock played the full duration of the match, while Williams, a Fratton Academy product, and ex-loanee Lavery appeared off the bench during the second half for the Millers.

Meanwhile, ex-Pompey boss Richie Barker serves as the promotion winners' assistant manager.

It means Shrewsbury remain in League One next season - and again pose opposition for Pompey.