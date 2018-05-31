Former Pompey striker: Hawks move would be perfect

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has issued a come-and-get-me plea to the Hawks.

The former Pompey striker has been tabled four firm offers from National League clubs.

But a move to Westleigh Park would be his preference.

Kabamba was released by the Blues earlier this month after not being handed a new deal.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan at League Two outfit Colchester United and Aldershot in the National League but struggled at both.

Kabamba has a choice of teams he could join this summer.

However, the free agent wants to remain on the south coast and a switch to the Hawks is his first choice.

And his agent has been in contact with the club.

Kabamba told The News: ‘I’ve had a quite few offers – four solid offers from the National League.

‘Obviously, I want to be in the league but I haven’t been playing.

‘So I might have to go down to National League level, smash that, show people I can score goals at that level and then bounce back up to League Two and start working my way up the leagues.

‘There was a little bit of interest (from the Hawks).

‘I’m not too sure about it but if it was Havant then that would be perfect.

‘My agent had a word but he hasn’t come back to me with anything solid yet.

‘That would be ideal. If I go there then people would still see my face around and see the name popping up.’

Kabamba moved to Pompey in January 2017 from non-league Hampton & Richmond Borough. He made four appearances on the road to Paul Cook’s side capturing the League Two title.

Kabamba featured twice more after Kenny Jackett took the helm before being loaned to Colchester and Aldershot.

Yet the marksman endured a tough time at both clubs.

Kabamba scored a combined three goals in 21 appearances – although one of those was in the Shots’ National League play-off penalty defeat to Ebbsfleet.

It resulted in Jackett not offering him a fresh Pompey contract.

Kabamba admitted last campaign was the most difficult of his career.

But he still has plenty of confidence in his ability – and is hoping he crosses paths with the Blues again.

‘I had a chat with him (Jackett),’ added Kabamba.

‘Obviously, things didn’t go too well for me last season.

‘It’s this first time that’s happened in my football career when things haven’t worked out.

‘He told me unfortunately I’m out on contract this year.

‘He said the club have loved having me around as a person and it’s a shame things didn’t go how you wanted it to but all the best for the future.

‘If someone gives me a chance then goals will be flowing out of me.

‘I couldn’t do it at Portsmouth but you never know, our paths might cross again.’